Win 2 Tickets to the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash
December 7, 2017 @ Allstate Arena
DECEMBER 7, 2017 @ ALLSTATE ARENA
National Louis University is proud to sponsor the 2017 B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash—featuring TAYLOR SWIFT, BACKSTREET BOYS, FIFTH HARMONY, KHALID, LOGIC, SABRINA CARPENTER and more. Complete the entry form above for your chance to win two premium tickets.
Must be 18 to enter. One entry per person. Winner will be chosen at random on Monday, December 4th and notified via text (data rates may apply).
With reduced tuition for most bachelor's and master's programs, there's never been a better time to get the degree that helps you make a difference in the lives of others. As the official education sponsor of the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash, NLU invites you to show the world what you can do.